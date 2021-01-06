"This Is Not Who We Are..."

On Wednesday I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the so-called storming of the Capitol.

There has been much talk these last two months about the disconnect between Fox and its audience over the events of November 3rd, but they are as nothing to the disconnect between Fox and its audience over the events of January 6th. The media may be sentimental about the Capitol, but in my unscientific survey of my North Country neighbors the people aren't. Congress has an approval rating that falls somewhere between Isis and child pornographers. Pundits and politicians can wax mawkish about "the people's house" but you'd be hard-pressed to find one in a thousand citizens who's ever used those words in a non-contemptuous sense - and most of the other 999 would assume that the phrase referred to some long-term care facility Andrew Cuomo moves the old folks into for his Covid express checkout.

Click below to watch:

During the early evening I found myself wondering why the pundits were so insistent on standing on the Capitol's dignity. The obvious reason is that, for the most lavishly protected legislature in the world (okay, make that "legislature"), it was a total security fiasco - culminating in the murder of an unarmed woman by a (to put it mildly) totally incompetent copper firing into a crowd (which an American couldn't do in, say, Kandahar). The rubbish about the "desecration" of the "sacred" "majesty", etc, etc, peddled by Democrats and Republicans alike is designed to evade the vile reality of that grotesque act.

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

In political terms, what George W Bush calls the "insurrection" in DC seems to have provided the necessary cover for the GOP's final abandonment of Trump: He is a very lonely man this morning, bereft of even his Twitter feed.

After our Q&A, we'll have a brand new Mark Steyn Show and a Tale for Our Time you won't want to miss.

