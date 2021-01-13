Image

Mark Steyn

Lather, Rinse and Re-Impeach

The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10936/lather-rinse-and-re-impeach

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: Tonight, Wednesday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific Mark will join Tucker on the telly live across America. Just before that he'll be right here with Episode Four of his current Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. Our hugely popular Laura's Links will air tomorrow.

Earlier today, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. In the course of the programme the "People's House" debated the "historic" Reimpeachment of Donald J Trump. As Congressman Louis Gohmert observed, half of all the impeachments in the history of this republic have been carried out by Nancy Pelosi. Or, as Mark put it, impeachment, like Ramadan, seems to come round earlier every year. Click below to listen:

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise Mark mentioned, you can find more details about that here. And, if you have a chum with a penchant for classic fiction like the above-mentioned Nineteen Eighty-Four, you can always treat them to a Mark Steyn Club gift membership - more info on that right here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Potemkin Parliament, Pseudo-Legislature
  2. Kathy's World
  3. The Right on the Ropes?
  4. Lawyering Down
  5. "This Is Not Who We Are..."

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.