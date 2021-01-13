Lather, Rinse and Re-Impeach

Programming note: Tonight, Wednesday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific Mark will join Tucker on the telly live across America. Just before that he'll be right here with Episode Four of his current Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. Our hugely popular Laura's Links will air tomorrow.

Earlier today, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. In the course of the programme the "People's House" debated the "historic" Reimpeachment of Donald J Trump. As Congressman Louis Gohmert observed, half of all the impeachments in the history of this republic have been carried out by Nancy Pelosi. Or, as Mark put it, impeachment, like Ramadan, seems to come round earlier every year. Click below to listen:

