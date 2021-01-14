Celebrate Impeachment-Manager Diversity!

On Wednesday, after a lively three hours on radio and the latest episode of our Orwellian audio adaptation, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Nancy Pelosi's "most diverse impeachment team in American history".

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with Episode Five of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four. And just ahead of that Laura's Links will round up the Internet for you.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.