Great-Power Theme-Park

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - in which Mark offers some thoughts on the alleged American "inauguration" and on the downfall of Canada's viceroy, and reflects on the differences between the US and Westminster systems. We have a bloodcurdling poem from Robert Browning, a few words on the loss of republican virtue, and a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with starving Russians, murdered composers, and bisected magician's assistants.

