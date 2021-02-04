Image

Mark Steyn

When Free Speech Becomes a Right-Wing Fetish

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/11023/when-free-speech-becomes-a-right-wing-fetish

On Thursday Mark will be behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

~On Wednesday night, Tucker and Mark talked through several recent developments on the free-speech front. More here:

Mark Steyn slams 'weasel phrase' of 'disinformation' as NY Times begs Biden to appoint 'reality czar'

And here:

Mark Steyn: 'Today Free Speech Is Openly Mocked As Some Kind Of Right-Wing Fetish'

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with Episode Twenty-Six of his latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's far too timely (and above-referenced) Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club.

en

ON THE AIR

Later this week, Your Undocumented Anchorman returns for a few guest host stints:

On Thursday Mark will be in for Rush Limbaugh starting at noon Eastern Time.

On Friday Mark will return to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific. 

