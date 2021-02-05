Straight Down the Middle

Programming note: Tonight, Friday, Mark guest-hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight for a full hour, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. For West Coasters and night birds, the show airs again at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. We hope you'll tune in to one or other or both if you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus.

Meanwhile, welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - in which Mark considers conservatism on hold around the globe, and ponders the difference between rigging and "fortifying" the election. We also have a poem from Sir Walter Scott, a song from Cole Porter, and a missive from Steyn Clubber Tim Neilson.

Click above to listen.

Mark will be back in audio right after tonight's Tucker for Episode Twenty-Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Mark Steyn Club members who wish to use their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're curious you can find more information here.