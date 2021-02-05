Image

Mark Steyn

Straight Down the Middle

The Mark Steyn Show

Programming note: Tonight, Friday, Mark guest-hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight for a full hour, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. For West Coasters and night birds, the show airs again at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. We hope you'll tune in to one or other or both if you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus.

Meanwhile, welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - in which Mark considers conservatism on hold around the globe, and ponders the difference between rigging and "fortifying" the election. We also have a poem from Sir Walter Scott, a song from Cole Porter, and a missive from Steyn Clubber Tim Neilson.

Mark will be back in audio right after tonight's Tucker for Episode Twenty-Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

On Friday Mark guest-hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific. 

