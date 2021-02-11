They Can Get Inside You

The statue of George Orwell at the BBC: I doubt he would have approved.

Welcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's almost excessively timely tale, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Thank you for all your kind comments. Michael, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Colorado, writes:

Mark, I have thoroughly enjoyed your every spoken word of 1984! Thank You! As for Room 101, we are currently inside it, it's been disguised as the US Senate Chamber. I'm not at all fooled by who the rats are and what they really want to feast on.

Indeed. There are so many parallels between Orwell's imagination and our reality that I think it's important to zero in on the most disturbing element - not the politicians, not the technology, but the attitudes, the increasing adoption of a totalitarian mindset: millions of people, whether consciously or not, are thinking like Orwell's party members.

And, with that grim thought, let us proceed to tonight's concluding episode:

'They can't get inside you,' she had said. But they could get inside you. 'What happens to you here is FOR EVER,' O'Brien had said. That was a true word. There were things, your own acts, from which you could never recover. Something was killed in your breast: burnt out, cauterized out.

