Kathryn in for Rush Today by Mark Steyn

The Rush Limbaugh Show

February 22, 2021 https://www.steynonline.com/11086/kathryn-in-for-rush-today Please join me today, Monday, for a very special edition of America's Number One radio show. Last week, it fell to Kathryn Limbaugh to announce to the world the death of her beloved Rush: Today Kathryn returns to the Golden EIB Microphone: MARK: On Monday, we will have a very special show for you. Don't miss this... You will have the opportunity to ask Rush's beloved Kathryn, the great love of his life, a few questions that maybe the rest of us can't answer, not necessarily about the radio show and all the rest of it, but maybe what Rush was like when he was off the airwaves, things that only Kathryn will know. She has been so generous, as you know, from that first terrible announcement at the top of Wednesday's show - in the midst of all her grief. Kathryn is a grieving widow, and no different from any other grieving widow, except that she has to share her grief with tens of millions of people in Rush's great extended family across this land. And I'm sure that does not make what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning any easier... But Kathryn has been tremendously gracious and courageous and generous, and she will be here on Monday... I'll be along just for the traffic-cop stuff - ID-ing callers, and making sure we hit the hard breaks so we don't crash the news bulletins and whatnot. But, other than that, it's just Kathryn with Rush's callers from Maine to Hawaii. We hope you'll tune in - and dial in, on 1 (800) 282-2882. You can listen either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across America, such as our old friends (and Rush charter affiliates) at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can enjoy the full show from anywhere on the planet right here. Among the interviews I've done about Rush in recent days was this one with Sebastian Gorka, which I think you'll enjoy: See you on the radio with Rush's one and only Kathryn at noon US Eastern - and do give us a call. © 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.