Get Your Rosaries Off My Whatever

On Wednesday night, Tucker and Mark talked through a few examples of the left's war on the entirety of the past (a very Nineteen Eighty-Four theme).

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in for Mark's recent hosting stints on Tucker and Fox News Primetime. As noted here:

At 7PM/ET, the network's newly-launched program FOX News Primetime, which was helmed separately by guest-hosts Trey Gowdy, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Katie Pavlich and Mark Steyn this month, saw growth in both categories (+6 percent in total viewers and +14 percent in the 25-54 demo from launch to date), notching 1.8 million viewers and 268,000 in the key demo. The program is also up by double digit percentages over CNN from February 15th to date in total viewers.

For those who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow in audio only for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.