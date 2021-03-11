Image

Mark Steyn

Circling Back

The Mark Steyn Show #100

Welcome to the 100th edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark circles back to his very first show, muses on where we stand ninety-nine shows later, and finds himself diverted into a circle in a spiral and a wheel within a wheel.

Steyn will be back here over the weekend for the third episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, as well as for movies and music and suchlike.

Mark Steyn Club members who wish to use their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

