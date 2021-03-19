Image

Mark Steyn

Kama to Frenesi

The Mark Steyn Show #102

https://www.steynonline.com/11146/kama-to-frenesi

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark brings you his regular Chinese Penetration Update, brings you news from Gibraltar and the DC courts, picks a Brit Wanker Copper, and hails a grim milestone for the Durham Report. Mark's Mailbox gets its head out of the Cumulus, and we celebrate the bicentennial of Sir Richard Burton and a blockbuster hit for Artie Shaw. Click above to listen.

That election integrity conference Steyn mentioned takes place on Tuesday, March 23rd, starting at noon Eastern, with Mark speaking at 4pm. It's open to all at no cost and you can sign up here.

Steyn will be back here over the weekend for the fourth episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, as well as for movies and music and suchlike.

Mark Steyn Club members who wish to use their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

