Mark Steyn

Election Integrity in America

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on America

Today, Tuesday, I'll be joining Peter Navarro, Kris Kobach and others for Michele Bachmann's Zoom conference on election integrity. It starts at midday Eastern, with Michele and Ben Carson, followed by a panel on the Democrats' "HR1" bill:

An Effort to Correct the Irregularities, or Institutionalize them?

Well, you know which way I incline: If Nancy & Chuck succeed in hammering HR1 down America's gullet, the GOP will, at the federal level, never win again.

Peter Navarro should also be well worth watching. He came up with the clearest and most comprehensible distillation of what happened in the 2020 election - certainly better than many of the high-paid lawyers produced.

I'll be popping up just after 4.30pm Eastern, but the whole thing is well worth your time.

Yesterday Michele Bachmann talked about the conference on Steve Bannon's show:

'We were all told to shut up, we weren't allowed to talk about it,' Bachmann told War Room, Monday. 'Now we're going to talk about it.'

Indeed. The conference is open to all, and at no charge. You can find more information here.

~We opened The Mark Steyn Club three-and-a-half years ago, and I'm thrilled by all those SteynOnline supporters across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. My only regret is that we didn't launch it eighteen years ago, but better late than never. You can find more information about the Club here - and, if you've a pal who might be partial to this sort of thing, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Oh, and if you're seriously chafing under the Permanent Abnormal, there's no better way to cock a snook at it than by booking a berth on our Third Annual Steyn Cruise sailing the Med this autumn - and with the above-mentioned Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black and Rush's beloved Mr Snerdley among our shipmates. We'll be attempting some seaboard versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poem and other favorite features. If you're minded to give it a go, don't leave it too late: as with most travel and accommodations, the price is more favorable the earlier you book.

