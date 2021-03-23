Election Integrity in America

Today, Tuesday, I'll be joining Peter Navarro, Kris Kobach and others for Michele Bachmann's Zoom conference on election integrity. It starts at midday Eastern, with Michele and Ben Carson, followed by a panel on the Democrats' "HR1" bill:

An Effort to Correct the Irregularities, or Institutionalize them?

Well, you know which way I incline: If Nancy & Chuck succeed in hammering HR1 down America's gullet, the GOP will, at the federal level, never win again.

Peter Navarro should also be well worth watching. He came up with the clearest and most comprehensible distillation of what happened in the 2020 election - certainly better than many of the high-paid lawyers produced.

I'll be popping up just after 4.30pm Eastern, but the whole thing is well worth your time.

Yesterday Michele Bachmann talked about the conference on Steve Bannon's show:

'We were all told to shut up, we weren't allowed to talk about it,' Bachmann told War Room, Monday. 'Now we're going to talk about it.'

Indeed. The conference is open to all, and at no charge. You can find more information here.

