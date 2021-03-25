Live Around the Planet: Thursday March 25th

Today, Thursday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern time in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, or an hour earlier for our European listeners, because we've sprung into summer while you're still fallen in winter. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's rundown, I'm happy to take questions on the topics I've been chewing over in print, audio or video in recent days:

For example, here's me and Tucker on Kamala Harris agreeing to do a "one-on-one" about "empowering women and girls" with ...Bill Clinton:

"If Kamala Harris had any self-respect, she would not sit down and discuss whatever the topic is, the effect of COVID on women, with this particular guy who's, insofar as he knows anything about respiratory effects on women, it's from pinning them down and assaulting them," Steyn joked. "It's disgraceful that she's participating in this."

I wasn't joking. Not in the least.

Click below to watch:

Also up for discussion: Michele Bachmann's conference on "election integrity in America". The fact that a supposed shining city on a hill requires such a conference in 2021 tells you a lot about where we are, but the contributions from Michele's guests are well worth watching. If you missed the livestream, the highlights can be found here. I'm the sixth video down, but do stop and check out the ones en route, from Ben Carson to Peter Navarro, the latter on particularly splendid form, both rhetorically and sartorially.

Jim Swift from Biden-voting Bill Kristol's "Bulwark" didn't care for it. But what these days is Bill a bulwark against?

Third topic: Climate change and free speech, as manifested in both the Mann vs Steyn case and in the usual threats against Marc Morano's new tome (with an introduction by me) taking apart the Green New Deal. Following the climate enforcers' attempts to get Amazon to disappear the book, we're now offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly). If you want to combine both the Green New Deal and the Hockey Stick in one dynamite double-evisceration, check out our special limited-time warm-monger twofer - A Fraud and a Disgrace.

And, if the above topics don't do it for you, that's fine and dandy: feel free to quiz me about something else entirely.

Oh, and thank you to Michele Bachmann for giving a plug to The Mark Steyn Club. Michele will be joining me on the third annual Mark Steyn Cruise along with Conrad Black, Douglas Murray, the one and only Mr Snerdley from all my years of guest-hosting for Rush, and many other special guests, hitting all the high spots on the Mediterranean from Rome to Marseille, Monaco to Gibraltar. If you're kinda sorta semi-curious about coming along, don't leave it too late: accommodations are going fast - because there's no better way of busting free from lockdown.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which).

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern Standard Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Cairo and Jerusalem; 11pm in Moscow and Istanbul; 12.30am in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 1.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; a grisly 4am in Singapore, Honkers and Western Australia; a 7am brekkie in Sydney and Melbourne; an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond; and an eminently civilized gong of 9.45am in the Chatham Islands, my current favorite among those quarter-hour time zones.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us.