Covidstan Forever

As to the imprisonment of fully vaccinated Covid-negative populations, see, of all places, the CBC:

Chuck Ferkranus, a resident of a home in Newmarket, Ont., said no one in the building has COVID-19 and yet residents are stuck in their rooms. Ferkranus, who challenged those in authority to live as he does for even a week, said residents are being treated worse than criminals. "We did nothing wrong; we're not guilty of any crime," he said. "If vaccinations don't end the rules, if no one having COVID doesn't end the restrictions, then what does it take before this comes to an end?"

In the sense of a return to the pre-Covid world, it's never gonna end.

~As viewers will have noticed, the pre-Tucker slot on Fox does not currently have a permanent host, and sundry hands have been holding down the fort. For some reason, this is being presented in the media as some kind of bare-knuckles cage-match that will just have to do until the next season of The Great British Bake-Off. Justin Peters at Slate rounds up the contenders:

None of the options is great. Kilmeade, said by some to have an inside track on the job, has been on the network for decades and has said approximately three thoughtful things in that time. Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo has pro-Trump bona fides—in a recent stint on Fox News Primetime, Bartiromo scored a live interview with Trump, and also cried on air while reminiscing about his corporate tax cuts—but is also a named defendant in Smartmatic's $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its feckless amplification of the former president's stolen-election lies. Though Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor who served in Congress for eight years, has the experience to shine light on the inner workings of the legislature and the judiciary, in his stints thus far he has instead preferred to offer rambling, cornpone monologues on broad topics like "who do we trust in our everyday lives" (God) and "what would you want people to say about you at your funeral" (that he was a good prosecutor). Well-traveled conservative pundit Mark Steyn marked his weeklong tryout in February by comparing the post-presidency impeachment of Donald Trump to the posthumous beheading of Oliver Cromwell in 1661, which is pretty much all you need to know about him.

Well, that saves time. One other thing you might like to know about the "well-traveled" Steyn is that, way back when when Slate launched, he was its popular music columnist. Because its founding editor, Michael Kinsley, disdained my politics but liked my writing. Such things were possible twenty years ago. Not anymore.

Anyway, this whole "weeklong tryout" Dancing with the Stars thing is not how it was pitched to me. I was just happy to plug a couple of gaps in the schedule, as I've done for Tucker and The Five and various other shows over the years. Didn't know I was matching soufflés and paso dobles with Trey and Brian.

But one of those gaps is next week, starting Monday April 5th. So I suppose I'll have to brush up my "cornpone monologues" or corporate-tax blubberfests, or maybe combine them... But I do hope you'll tune in, every day at 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific.

~Marc Morano will probably be turning up in the course of the week to stick it to the climate mullahs (as he did the other week). Marc's publishers were kind enough to ask me to pen an introduction to his fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. Whose publication last week was immediately followed by the now traditional demands for the book to be banned. Because of the attempt to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing, we're now offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and my own book "A Disgrace to the Profession": Michael E Mann, his Hockey Stick and Their Damage to Science, Volume I in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

