Fake News, Late Corrections, and Domestic Terrorists

Welcome to Fox News Primetime. I'm Mark Steyn. We have belated news today from the January 6th quote-unquote 'insurrection'. Five people died in the Storming of the Bastille 2.0, and if you follow the court eunuchs of the America media you'll know as sure as you're born that those people died at the hands of a domestic terrorist movement so serious that it's necessitated ongoing military occupation of Washington, DC. Today the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia issued the official causes of death for the dead of January 6th:

Two of the deceased died of natural causes, specifically hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Sad, but not murder. The death of a third has been ruled accidental – due to acute amphetamine intoxication. Also sad, but also not murder. That leaves two people. You'll have heard of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died the following day. The court eunuchs told you he was hit in the head by a fire extinguisher: That's completely false, which is why weeks later The New York Times quietly corrected its story - but only after everyone on the planet had fallen for it and moved on. Apparently, the Chief Medical Examiner still cannot determine why Officer Sicknick died, and so his cause of death remains 'pending'. That leaves the name you've probably forgotten – Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman shot dead by a police officer at near point-blank range: that death has been ruled a homicide. That's a medical ruling, not a judicial one. But still: five dead, two of natural causes, one accidental, one still of unknown cause - and the only homicide was at the hands of the state, by a member of the Capitol Police. But the American media joined with Nancy Pelosi & Co in damning the massed ranks of Trump supporters as domestic terrorists.

