Writing It Down

Mark is starting the week in Tennessee, where he'll be speaking at a special event for Hillsdale College (which is in Michigan, but they bestride the fruited plain). With that in mind, we're presenting a reprise of Steyn's interview (from back in the Trump era) with one of the sharpest minds in America - Dr Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale, a great constitutional scholar, and a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of Winston Churchill, gleaned from his days as researcher to Sir Martin Gilbert.

Steyn and Dr Arnn discuss everything from who got on the Trump train first to the virtues of written and unwritten constitutions. The last is a pertinent topic given the battering the US Constitution has taken in these last few months - or, conversely, given the battering the British Constitution has taken at the hands of Boris et al. If you haven't seen this show, we hope you like it. Please click to watch:

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with a super-secret espionage thread running through from the Five Eyes with one eyeball down, our Chinese Penetration Watch and a Durham Report update, all the way to the Steyn archive to revisit Mark talking 007 with the late John Sessions ...and a singing Bond villain. Our weekend movie date continued the 007 theme with Steyn's consideration of Spectre. Also on Saturday, our audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade looked at contrasting models of Continental monarchy via Prince Rainier of Monaco and Queen Juliana of the Netherlands. Sunday found Mark presenting our monthly anthology of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a very English song for St George's Day.

Our marquee presentation was the conclusion of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Jack London's futuristic vision of a reprimitivized California, The Scarlet Plague. Click for the penultimate episode here and the conclusion here. If you were too busy reprimitivizing California in real life this weekend, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week commences.

Tales for Our Time, The Hundred Years Ago Show and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but it does help assure that shows like the above remain out there for everyone, winging their way around the world and perhaps changing a few minds. Membership in the Club is available now, and if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here. Oh, and, if you're seeking a present with a difference for a loved one, do consider our special gift membership.

We'll be picking up some of the themes of this show on Thursday's Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 8pm GMT, or 9pm British Summer Time.

Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Dr Arnn or Mark said on the show, then feel free to comment away below.