Insufficiently Urgent

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A this afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on multiple topics from the 2022 pendulum to world-champion wokeism, from conservatism on hold to the viability of French military coups.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A are made possible by The Mark Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid birthday gift for your loved one.