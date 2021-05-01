Of Princesses and Caesars

Just ahead of this weekend's installment of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, let me put in a word for our complementary entertainment, the audio version of The Mark Steyn Show, whose latest edition brings together guest-host Andrew Lawton and Bachman Beat columnist Tal Bachman.

This week's Passing Parade is also an odd pairing, with my encounters of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, and a longtime fixture of Tin Pan Alley, Irving Caesar, writer of "Tea for Two", "Just a Gigolo", "Swanee" and many more. If you think they have nothing in common, well, Her Royal Highness was wont to regale partygoers with her song medley, whether they wanted it or not - and Irving Caesar once went to a costume party dressed as Julius of that ilk, in toga and laurel wreath: He was pulled over for speeding, asked for his name, and replied, "Caesar".

"A wiseguy, huh?" said the copper.

