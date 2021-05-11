Hello and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links – still from Ontario, North America's leader of lockdowns, led by the imbecilic, power-drunk Premier Doug Ford who is once again making headlines for not so glorious reasons.

I'm still trying to be somewhat more at peace with everything, and have even identified a role model for the peaceful, mindful, calm thing that I want to be BUT IT'S NOT WORKING VERY WELL and I've had it up to my eyeballs with this crap.

One of the many annoying things about the lockdowns here in Ontario is that our public libraries are closed to in-person visits. There is a great joy that so many of us normal humans take from looking at bookshelves, reading back covers and picking up a good stash of books. That is another one of life's simple pleasures that has been crushed here for months now. You have to browse the online catalogue and sniff good reading possibilities through your computer. It's just not the same as picking out books yourself (feel free to drop some book suggestions in the comments if you like).

Anyway, last week I got a notification that something I was waitlisted for became available. Oh joy, oh bliss! So, over the weekend, I started reading Natan Sharansky's new book Never Alone, written with Canadian history professor Gil Troy. (Sharansky's first book, the prison memoir Fear No Evil is also a must-read). Never Alone is inspirational and terrifying. There are so many unwanted, direct echoes of communism in our "Western" lives now. It's so upsetting and haunting. Sharansky talks a lot about how freedom for him meant speaking the truth, living in truth, and rejecting all doublespeak. That is what made him free. Even when his body was in the gulag, his spirit and his soul were free. He realized early on in his struggle that his communist jailers and tormentors could no longer imprison his mind. That freedom was the root of his eventual physical liberation. There are so many lessons in courage to be gleaned from this man. I highly recommend both books. I'm finding inspiration in his words and they are helping me navigate day-to-day life under Covid and public health tyranny – the Covid Curtain so to speak. Living in truth makes for a noble, good life and is definitely one of the ways I aspire to live.

Another solid, live-in-truth warrior, my gracious host Mark "Stop Waving The Constitution in My Face" Steyn, had some sharp words this week about such issues. He also shared a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, "Not Tonight Josephine", hosted a live Clubland Q&A fourth birthday party for The Mark Steyn Club, and commemorated Mother's Day, a.k.a Chestfeeding or Pregnant Persons or Menstruating Persons Day. And to top it all off, his Song of the Week was "South of the Border".

It was a tough week, so maybe the cosmos sent me a larger than normal stack of Human Grace stories to share. Let me know what you think.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

A little pushback.

Progressives have lost the plot on science and Covid: "When vaccinated adults refuse to see friends indoors, they're working through the trauma of the past year, in which the brokenness of America's medical system was so evident. When they keep their kids out of playgrounds and urge friends to stay distanced at small outdoor picnics, they are continuing the spirit of the past year, when civic duty has been expressed through lonely asceticism. For many people, this kind of behavior is a form of good citizenship. That's a hard idea to give up."

The Democrat party's Stasi (must read). Related: are Americans becoming Sovietized? (Answer: yes.)

Tuning out the woke.

Anthony Fauci: cheerleader for endless catastrophe and lockdowns. He's a very sinister, abusive and awful man.

Another horrendous and unforgivable consequence of lockdowns: forcing me to admit that I agree with Chuck Schumer (except for the vaccination part).

~

Israel and Jews:

Let's make peace with these people.

This is SO good. Had not heard of this journal before I read this article. Really enjoyed this: "Critical Race Theory and the 'Hyper White' Jew". Well done.

"I seek a kind person." This is also a must-read. An incredible story.

~

Europe:

Europe loves its dead Jews. Live ones, not so much.

~

Evil, Barbaric, Communist China:

Climate summit this, you Biden administration jerkoffs.

Middle East:

"Singing isn't a crime."

Glad to oblige: Prayers for your imminent death.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Get a life.

Rock climbing: The new Wokestapo frontier.

All that's missing is the Xi Jingping doll.

From the U.K. Nothing to see here of course: "A leading grammar school has been reported to the Department for Education after a newsletter, sent to girls as young as 11, explained how to bind their breasts."

~

Random Media Stuff:

Azerbaijani leader should have a side hustle training eunuch conservatives how to deal with the media.

More lessons in how to use media properly and cleverly here.

Ron DeSantis shows how to go on the offensive and not just to daintily, belatedly and weakly react to the latest galling moves of the left stuttering BUT MUH TAX CUTS.

~

Human Grace:

Dances without borders.

Presented without comment.

Marianne Faithfull and Courtney Love on love, poetry, cheating death and sober sex.

Inclusion. It's a beautiful thing.

All aboard!

Graceful clips. "In order to keep it, I had to give it away." WORD.

Finally family.

Awesome. Wow.

"The Making of a Mom" (really fantastic).

Sometimes I see articles that move me so profoundly and I feel like the least I can do is circulate them in the hope that someone will see it and be the perfect match to help. This is one such story: "When my daughter comes over, he runs his hands through her braids because that's how he recognizes her. And when he knows she's there, he just starts cracking up with laughter. That has always amazed me. How can he laugh when he's never heard anybody else laughing? How can he smile when he's never seen anybody else smiling?"

Lastly, the incredibly interesting and talented Bridget Phetasy on what to do with one's 'surplus of psycho'. I absolutely loved this. I really enjoy her work and Twitter feed tremendously and respect how she shares stories about her road to sobriety and helps others on their journeys to sobriety as well.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks. Meet your fellow Club members, including Laura, in person by joining us on our rescheduled Mediterranean cruise alongside John O'Sullivan, Michele Bachmann, and Douglas Murray.