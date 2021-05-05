Not Tonight, Josephine

Welcome to Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which covers the scene from Abba to zarzuela. In between Mark observes the bicentennial of Napoleon's death with poetry and penises, and advises anyone who catches the eye of America's dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt and openly politicized federal Department of Justice to flee the country. There's also another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, introducing the world to a new political entity, Northern Ireland.

Click above to listen.

As Mark mentioned, do join him tomorrow, Thursday, for a special Mark Steyn Club fourth-birthday edition of his Clubland Q&A live around the planet. Please note the special time: 10am North American Eastern/7am Pacific. That's 2pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm British Summer Time - and some late-night listening for our Asian and Pacific friends.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.