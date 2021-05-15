Good Times and Hood Times

Just ahead of Episode Twelve of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, thank you again for all your kind comments about the fourth anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club. Yvonne LeBlanc, a First Month Founding Member, writes:

However:

...but I do feel like I am standing on the Titanic.

There's a lot of that about, Yvonne - because the Titanic is so symbolically apt of our society: the height of advanced technology and luxurious comfort, and it all sinks in less than three hours. Chairman Xi thinks you're standing on the Titanic, too.

But we try to maintain a balance here between that sinking feeling and a more positive approach. For example, this weekend's instalment of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade offers a study in musical contrasts - first a prematurely deceased pin-up of thug culture, and then a composer who managed to exploit his musical gifts without provoking assassination. The latter, Cy Coleman, is a favorite round these parts, but the former's demise certainly made more noise:

So where were you when you heard the news that Tupac had been shot? Statistically, there's a pretty good chance you were with him: there were 49 assorted boyz'n'hoods and hoes'n'bitches in his entourage, dozens more milling in the street. 'But nobody saw anything,' said Sergeant Kevin Manning of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 'Strange, huh?' Statistically, there's an even greater chance that you're one of the thousands who emerged to eulogize him in the press as 'the James Dean of hip-hop' - both were talented young men, both died in automobiles (though Tupac was in the passenger seat). The media divided into those who were hip and those caught on the hop: The Village Voice was ready with rap insiders, men with one name ('Touré'), men with lower-case names ('dream hampton', which is not apparently a New York realtor's designation but a hiphopper who knew Tupac well enough to call him Pac); the squaresville publications were forced to go for the broader brush stroke, getting their middle-class boyz from the 'burbs to argue, as The Washington Post tried, that he was yet another victim of the Gingrich Terror...

That was still rather unusual a quarter-century ago; now it's standard operating procedure.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of my serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

Please join me next weekend for Part Thirteen of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade.