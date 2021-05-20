Image

Mark Steyn

Take Me to Your Non-Binary Leader

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members on multiple topics from the scariness of socialism to flying saucers in US airspace via Rush and Snerdley, Gilbert & Sullivan, Elspeth Huxley and a Canadian detective ...and a world in which the government drives your car.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

