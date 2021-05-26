The Narrowing Bounds of Discourse

Welcome to a special summer presentation of The Mark Steyn Show, delving into the evergreen subject of free speech.

In this show, we revisit keen observations and analyses on free speech, political correctness, and the ever-narrowing goalposts of 'acceptable' discourse, featuring professor Jordan Peterson, bestselling authors Lionel Shriver and Douglas Murray, as well as Tal Bachman, Andrew Lawton, and the late Kathy Shaidle.

You can view more episodes of The Mark Steyn Show, including full-length interviews with the folks above, here.

