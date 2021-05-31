Image

Mark Steyn

The Swallows Skim, and All Is Hushed

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/11331/the-swallows-skim-and-all-is-hushed

We hope the French mothers in our audience had a grand fête des mères yesterday. In Britain today is Spring Bank Holiday, a bland and meaningless day that replaced Whitsuntide. But, even in a society that no longer hears Lincoln's "mystic chords of memory", Memorial Day is different...

This special edition of The Mark Steyn Show was first broadcast last year, in what proved to be in America the dividing line between a locked-down spring and a summer of looting. Many listeners loved the show, and we are re-airing it by popular request. In lieu of parades and other public observances, Mark has retooled his regular features, including our poem, song, Last Call and his 100 Years Ago Show, to cover many aspects of battle, sacrifice and remembrance through the years, from the Civil War to the Great War to the wars without end of our own time.

Click above to listen.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to the Steyn Show or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).




If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

