Mark Steyn

An Incendiary Fourth

Welcome to the Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show. We have a special extended programme which we hope partially compensates for the assaults elsewhere on patriotic spirit. Mark has a brand new Fourth of July installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the hot and incendiary national holiday of 1921, followed by some favorite Fourths through the years, as seen through his Poem of the Week, Song of the Week and Last Call - from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters, signers and no-signers, cannons and carousing, and the highs and lows of Independence Day in small-town New Hampshire. Click above to listen.

Mark will be back on the airwaves for the latest audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time. He'll be back on TV for a full hour of news and commentary on Fox News Primetime every night this week starting on Monday at 7pm US Eastern.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

