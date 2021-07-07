We Came, We Saw, We Left No Trace

At the abandoned Bagram air base, Afghans enjoy a guitar left behind (before the Taliban re-ban music)

Programming note: Today Wednesday, I'll be doing double duty on the telly - first, hosting Fox News Primetime for a full hour at 7pm Eastern; and after that sticking around for my regular midweek Tucker hit immediately afterwards at 8pm. Hope you'll tune in to one or the other or both.

On Tuesday's Fox News Primetime, we began with my call for urgency:

Civilization is about seven inches from sliding off the cliff... I'm interested in guys who can move the meter - not move toward the center, as the political consultants advise, but move the center toward them, as Reagan and Thatcher did.

After which, I considered JD Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy and Ohio Senate candidate, and his recent observations on immigration (legal and illegal), the inability of America's generals to win a war, and his defense of Tucker on demographic replacement. You can see my monologue in full here.

Then JD Vance himself joined me. Click below to watch:

Next up was Shannon Bream to assess the state of the Supreme Court. Instead of a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, it's more like three lefties, two righties, and a Roberts block principally interested in avoiding controversy. One-third of that court was appointed by Trump, who now takes a dim view of his trio. Here's how Shannon sees it:

I touched on the American way of war earlier with JD Vance, and returned to it in more depth:

We mentioned General Milley on 'white rage' at the top of the show. That's not the most dispiriting remark by an American general in recent days. That award would have to go to the Nato commander supervising our exit from Afghanistan. From The Daily Mail: 'General Austin Scott Miller, commander of US and Nato troops in Afghanistan, said he was shocked by how quickly the Afghan National Army had surrendered to the Taliban.' I don't know whether he's a three-star, four-star, 137-star general, but a guy who professes to be shocked by how quickly the Afghan National Army is surrendering to the Taliban has no business being a general at all. I'm not a general, I'm just an effete dilettante foreigner, but here's what I said in my syndicated column a decade ago: 'Six weeks after the last Nato soldier leaves Afghanistan, it will be as if we were never there... We came, we saw, we left no trace. America's longest war will leave nothing behind.' What the hell was I thinking? 'Six weeks after the last Nato soldier leaves'? We haven't left, and they're already surrendering. For twenty years American taxpayers have trained and paid an Afghan National Army that's fallen apart in twenty minutes. Here they are surrendering to the Taliban. Don't all throw down your weapons at once, lads...

Glenn Reynolds, the one and only Instapundit, responded.

Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage, the must-read book on one of the saddest phenomena of our times, checked in to talk about bearded ladies in the locker room. You can see that segment here.

Deroy Murdock and Kat Timpf, both on fine form, closed out the show: we'll link to any video if Fox posts it.

The sensitive pajama boys at Media Matters watch the show every night in order to see if I say anything they can get me canceled over. Fortunately, Fox News Primetime cunningly has so many rotating hosts it would be months before anyone noticed I've been vaporized. Nevertheless, the easily triggered lads were predictably outraged - although, as usual, they're incapable of articulating why:

Even worse apparently was this throwaway aside:

The Media Matters comments section is instructive:

RyansGdad

Did Sicko Steyn even try to name the 'officials' who were 'kidnapped'?

Why, yes, I did: Andrea Jenkins, the first "transgender of color" elected to the Minneapolis City Council, held against her will by a mob and forced to sign a statement she did not wish to sign. Next question, chumpy.

And this one's cute given the Glenn Reynolds segment:

Rumpshaker_Slim

The Taliban is still a thing?

Why, yes, they are: Right now the question around the world is whether the US military is "still a thing".

For RyansGdad and Rumpshaker, being a leftie Media Matters slack-arsed "activist" mostly involves sticking your fingers in your ears.

