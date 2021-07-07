Image

Mark Steyn

Groveling at the Altar of Wokeness

The Mark Steyn Show #119

https://www.steynonline.com/11430/groveling-at-the-altar-of-wokeness

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

With Mark hosting Fox News Primetime this week, our deputy senior assistant vice president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton kicked in the studio door to sneak in another substitute guest host caliber edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

In this episode, we discuss arson-loving civil liberties experts, the brewing cancellation of Independence Day, a German double agent working for Chairman Xi, power-drunk lockdown police who don't want the pandemic to end, and the things you never knew were caused by climate change. On the eve of the postponed 2020 Olympics, coach Linda Blade stops by to discuss her book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial Are Destroying Sport.

Just click above to listen.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and would like to remark on this show or ask Mark a question for a future show please leave it in the comments below.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

This week Mark hosts Fox News Primetime on Fox News at 7pm Eastern Time/ 4pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Tal Bachman: We Have Met the Enemy, part X
  2. An Incendiary Fourth
  3. Independence and Tyranny
  4. Steyn Live on Fox News Primetime All Week!
  5. Dominion of the Dead

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image