Insurrection in Legoland

Wednesday's Fox News Primetime opened with my monologue on the media jubilee for the semi-anniversary of the January 6th Storming of the Bastille 2.0:

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast has new details of the painstaking plans that went into the most insurrectionally insurrectional insurrection ever. Normally we'd use the Fox News Alert sting to bring you this headline, but in the entire history of music there are no notes and chords dramatic enough to convey the full horror of this breaking news: 'Riot Leader Had 'Fully Constructed U.S. Capitol Lego Set' at Home, FBI Says' Dozens of crack G-men from the FBI descended on the home of a Pennsylvania man – Robert Morss, 27 - alleged to have plotted the insurrection in league with Donald J Trump, Robert E Lee, and others, and discovered as Exhibit A in the forthcoming show trial that he had a fully finished Lego set of the Capitol Building... By the way, anyone twelve or older – 27, in the case of Mr Morss - can just go online and buy this Lego set. You don't need a government permit or anything.

Mollie Hemingway and Julie Kelly joined me to respond to these shocking developments: we'll link to any video if Fox posts it.

Next Dana Loesch joined me to mull Governor Cuomo's latest moves against "gun violence". Click below to watch:

Hillbilly Elegy author and Senate candidate J D Vance returned to the show for a second day to respond to Google's pushback against his comments to me on their cosiness with China. Next up was my old chum Douglas Murray to talk about Trump's class action suit against Big Tech:

For the second night running, a throwaway aside of mine caused the delicate wispy pajama boys to have a fit of the vapors - although, as usual, they were unable to articulate why, its objectionability being universally self-evident:

Fox host: If Twitter and Facebook ban people, 'what else is there to do but actually walk into the Capitol and go all insurrectional?' Mark Steyn: 'If they don't like people wandering into the United States Capitol ... the best solution to that is a culture of free speech'

After Fox News Primetime, I stuck around to join Tucker on his travails with America's brazen goons at the NSA:

As a postscript to Monday's show, Fox has posted my conversation with the one and only James (Snerdley) Golden on the American media's portrayal of Fourth of July as "controversial" and "divisive".

