Harrying High

Last night I returned to America's Number One cable show for a rare Monday appearance with Tucker, all about the exciting breakthrough of a "Pregnant Man" emoji.

Alas, I came immediately after a segment on Prince Harry (which you can see here) and his decision to write a tell-all book on why he dumped those losers in the Royal Family. And I'm afraid in my confusion Prince Harry and the "Pregnant Man" momentarily merged. Click below to watch:

The Pregnant Man is carrying high, so, per the old spouses' tale, he's likely to be giving birth to someone whose gender has yet to be assigned.

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here. I'll be back on Tucker later in the week.

~Are you like Prince Harry and fretting about "climate change" from the rolling acres of your Malibu estate? Marc Morano's publishers were kind enough to ask me to pen an introduction to his fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. No sooner was it out than the usual campaign got going to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing. So we're currently offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and my own book on the above-mentioned Michael E Mann in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

