Welcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - Jack London's grand sweeping novel of an American archetype, Burning Daylight.

Thank you for all your kind comments about this serialization. Almost all have been favorable, but Marc, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Florida, thinks a certain something is lacking:

The only thing this tale is missing is a little Burning Daylight. Up to now I see no glimmer of an urge to have a family, that is one with offspring. I hope the last installment bears fruit.

So where's Burning Jr? Well, this isn't one of those moronic novels where the author spells everything out in one-syllable words ten feet high. You have to listen carefully to tonight's concluding episode and catch certain asides:

But there came the day, one year, in early April, when Dede sat in an easy chair on the porch, sewing on certain small garments, while Daylight read aloud to her. It was in the afternoon, and a bright sun was shining down on a world of new green. Along the irrigation channels of the vegetable garden streams of water were flowing, and now and again Daylight broke off from his reading to run out and change the flow of water. Also, he was teasingly interested in the certain small garments on which Dede worked, while she was radiantly happy over them, though at times, when his tender fun was too insistent, she was rosily confused...

Hmm...

Oh, and...

Dede did not know he had come back, and at times he turned his head and stole glances in at her—at her efficient hands, at the bronze of her brown hair that smouldered with fire when she crossed the path of sunshine that streamed through the window, at the promise of her figure that shot through him a pang most strangely sweet and sweetly dear.

And one more:

...and pride in him and in her own womanhood was in her voice.

