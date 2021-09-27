Lost in Translation

Welcome to the Monday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which starts with a brisk update of global developments from the German elections to the Federal Bureau of Insurrection before we get to Mark's brand new Steyn Show feature, Your Afghan Translator of the Week. There's a discussion of definitional conservatism in Mark's Mailbox - plus another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a celebration of an all-time great theme tune.

That audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week that Mark mentioned can be heard on Serenade Radio from anywhere on the planet this Thursday at 9pm British Summer Time/4pm North American Eastern.

It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, beginning with Mark Steyn's Passing Parade and two men with stars in their eyes. Sitting in for Rick McGinnis' weekend movie date, Mark bemoaned woke Bondage and harked back to Roger Moore. Our Sunday musical selection saluted a trio of Anthony Newley songs that found favor with Nina Simone, Van Morrison and Jay-Z. And our anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show looked back to Fatty Arbuckle's last party, a German aristocrat with Mongol dreams, and an elephant who didn't want a coconut.

If you were too busy going undercover as an G-man going undercover as a Proud Boy, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

