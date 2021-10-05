Novel Pursuits

Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's pick is Jane Austen's first finished novel, Northanger Abbey - and I thank you for your kind words about our opening episodes.

How good is Jane Austen? Kevin Clark, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Franklin, Tennessee (where I had the pleasure of being just a few months ago), writes:

I saw a list of greatest writers where Austen was ranked second, behind only Shakespeare. I only wish she'd written more.

Well, early death will do that to you, Kevin. That hit parade sounds a bit apples and oranges, given that one was a playwright and poet and the other a novelist. But, taking it at its word, that would make Miss Austen the greatest novelist of all time.

In tonight's episode of Northanger Abbey, Catherine deepens her friendship with Isabella, in the Pump Rooms, in the Crescent, or in the drawing room with suspect books:

They called each other by their Christian name, were always arm in arm when they walked, pinned up each other's train for the dance, and were not to be divided in the set; and if a rainy morning deprived them of other enjoyments, they were still resolute in meeting in defiance of wet and dirt, and shut themselves up, to read novels together. Yes, novels; for I will not adopt that ungenerous and impolitic custom so common with novel-writers, of degrading by their contemptuous censure the very performances, to the number of which they are themselves adding—joining with their greatest enemies in bestowing the harshest epithets on such works, and scarcely ever permitting them to be read by their own heroine, who, if she accidentally take up a novel, is sure to turn over its insipid pages with disgust. Alas! If the heroine of one novel be not patronized by the heroine of another, from whom can she expect protection and regard?

That's a brilliant sentence, aptly confirming her place on Kevin's Top Ten.

