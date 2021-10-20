The Admirable Admiral

Welcome to the midweek edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which is also the International Pronouns Day edition. The US military is marking the occasion by making itself an even bigger global laughingstock. Mark discusses all that plus Margaret Atwood and her cis-handmaids, Colin Powell's record collection, and the growing belief in the male cervix. There's an elegy for England, a new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, an extended edition of Mark's Mailbox on the demographic death-spiral, and a recollection of an unlikely Number One hit..

Click above to listen.

Steyn will be back here later with another episode of his current Tale for Our Time - Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Mark (as he mentioned on air) will be presenting another audio edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. Unfortunately, he got the time wrong: it will be 4pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT/10pm British Summer Time.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.