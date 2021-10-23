Programming note: On Monday I'll be back on UK telly for the first time in decades to join Colin Brazier on the new GB News, live at 8pm British Summer Time - that's 3pm North American Eastern. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News livestream, which can be found right here.

As I mentioned on The Mark Steyn Show, the great Leslie Bricusse died on Tuesday. We marked his passing with a Number One hit, "The Candy Man", and contrasted it on our Clubland Q&A with one that got away. As a third example of Leslie's work, we reprise a recent Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week celebrating a definitive Bond song by Bricusse, Anthony Newley and John Barry.

Although the show's focus was primarily on the late John Barry, Leslie Bricusse himself was among my guests and made some characteristically incisive observations about the song, the 007 franchise, and about what he considered to be a far better Bond theme he and John wrote.

Also among the show's contributors are two of Leslie's fellow Bond lyricists Don Black (Diamonds are Forever) and Tim Rice (Octopussy) and John Barry's successor as 007's music man David Arnold (Casino Royale).

To listen to the show, simply click above.

There's more about Leslie Bricusse, and three enduring songs from one flop show, here.

If you've yet to hear the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch one or other of its broadcasts:

Sunday 5.30pm London (12.30pm New York) Monday 5.30am London (2.30pm Sydney) Thursday 9pm London (1pm Vancouver)

You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet right here. This airing is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club.