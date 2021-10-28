Steyn in for Farage Today!

Long before I guest-hosted for Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and, of course, (for fifteen years) for Rush Limbaugh, I ever so occasionally guest-hosted elsewhere around the world. I do believe the last time I did so on UK telly was when I sat in for Anne Robinson (of "You are the weakest link! fame) on Points of View. Gulp. But, after a quarter, a third of a century, whatever, I'm back on TV screens from Belfast to Bognor, Llandudno to Lerwick to guest-host for Nigel Farage on the new must-see channel GB News. The show starts at 7pm UK time tonight - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

Nigel and I shared the stage, rather memorably, at the Munk Debate in Toronto a couple of years back. He will never be Home Secretary or Chancellor of the Exchequer or Lord Privy Seal, but he is the most consequential figure in British politics since Mrs Thatcher, and a sterling example of what one can achieve without ever perambulating the corridors of so-called power.

So it is an honour to be asked to take the chair for Farage, his new hit show every night. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream below (you may have to refresh the page):

I hope you'll tune in. If it goes well, I may be asked back in another third of a century.

See you on the telly at 2pm UK time - and do shoot me an email during the show, because we do respond live on air.