Solitude and Disgrace in a Hack Post-Chaise

If you missed tonight's guest-hosting stint for Nigel Farage on GB News, it re-runs at 5am London time - that's midnight in New York, 9pm in London. Thank you for your kind comments on this very belated return to UK telly. Maggie Menzies, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes from British Columbia:

Dear Mark, That was ACE!! You have really hit your stride with this GB format... It was enjoyable to not have you shoehorned into one of Tucker's teeny tiny segments. The bit on the Trapp family - excellent.

Thank you, Maggie. In fact, Johannes von Trapp spent part of his life in your beautiful province, and not too far from your neck of the woods, I estimate.

We are approaching the climax of our current Tale for Our Time, Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey. In tonight's penultimate episode of our tale, Catherine is expelled from the Abbey and returns home in shame:

A heroine returning, at the close of her career, to her native village, in all the triumph of recovered reputation, and all the dignity of a countess, with a long train of noble relations in their several phaetons, and three waiting-maids in a travelling chaise and four, behind her, is an event on which the pen of the contriver may well delight to dwell; it gives credit to every conclusion, and the author must share in the glory she so liberally bestows. But my affair is widely different; I bring back my heroine to her home in solitude and disgrace; and no sweet elation of spirits can lead me into minuteness. A heroine in a hack post-chaise is such a blow upon sentiment, as no attempt at grandeur or pathos can withstand. Swiftly therefore shall her post-boy drive through the village, amid the gaze of Sunday groups, and speedy shall be her descent from it.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Twenty-Six of Northanger Abbey

If you're new to our Club, or if the day's developments simply make you despair, there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the hell of the hamster-wheel news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page.

Please join me right here tomorrow evening for the conclusion of Northanger Abbey.