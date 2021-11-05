Steyn in for Farage Today!

Happy Guy Fawkes Night to SteynOnliners in various places from England and Wales to St Vincent and the Grenadines. Happy Friday to those of you where the jubilations are more muted. Tonight I'll be back on UK telly screens to host the Friday Farage (as in Nigel) on the new must-see channel GB News.

The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll tune in. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

After tonight's Farage, it's on to our weekend diversions at SteynOnline, including the start of a brand new audio adventure in Tales for Our Time.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

See you on the telly at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time - and do shoot me an email during the show, because we respond live on air.