From the Theatrical Costumiers

Programming note: On Wednesday I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 11am Eastern. Later I'll be joining James Golden, aka Rush's Mr Snerdley, on New York's legendary station 77 WABC. That's at 4pm Eastern right here.

Meanwhile, welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Part Sixteen of our autumnal diversion by Agatha Christie, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

In tonight's episode of The Mysterious Affair at Styles Heme:

Poirot unfolded the sheet of paper eagerly, and uttered an exclamation of satisfaction. He spread it out on the table. "Come here, Hastings. Now tell me, what is that initial—J. or L.?" It was a medium sized sheet of paper, rather dusty, as though it had lain by for some time. But it was the label that was attracting Poirot's attention. At the top, it bore the printed stamp of Messrs. Parkson's, the well-known theatrical costumiers, and it was addressed to "—(the debatable initial) Cavendish, Esq., Styles Court, Styles St. Mary, Essex." "It might be T., or it might be L.," I said, after studying the thing for a minute or two. "It certainly isn't a J." "Good," replied Poirot, folding up the paper again. "I, also, am of your way of thinking. It is an L., depend upon it!"

So Poirot and Hastings now know who ordered the false beard. This was the great Belgian's debut appearance, so he was not to know that these days a man who wished to disguise himself with the assistance of a theatrical costumier could simply order a set of Hercule Poirot moustaches - real human hair hand-tied onto fine Swiss lace. Not sure whether the hair is also Swiss, but you could do worse.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Sixteen of our serialization of The Mysterious Affair at Styles simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but, if you've a pal who enjoys classic fiction, we'd love to welcome him or her to our ranks via the birthday present that lasts all year even in lockdown: A gift membership in the Steyn Club, which brings with it access to our full archive of Tales for Our Time - Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, The Time Machine, The Thirty-Nine Steps and some four dozen more.

For more on Steyn Club gift membership, see here. And if you're thinking of joining yourself, aside from Tales for Our Time, it does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming it's ever again legal to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and do join me tomorrow for Part Seventeen of The Mysterious Affair at Styles.