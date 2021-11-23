Nothing to See Here

Hello again and welcome back to the pre-American Thanksgiving edition of Laura's Links. Although there's always a lot to be thankful for, there are a lot of really disgusting stories in here from the past week. Unfortunately, it's just a general reflection of how disgusting things have been throughout the world. It breaks my heart that so much of the bad energy is emanating from America right now.

As Mark discussed yesterday, the Rittenhouse trial is one such example, even though Mr. Rittenhouse is (for now) free. A few days after his exoneration came the carnage at Waukesha, replete with the predictably and repulsively passive language from the woke American press "covering the story" by turning the dastardly SUV into the hapless perpetrator, just like their reprehensible and gutless European counterparts do vehicular jihad attacks. The car ran into the people at the Christmas market, the Twin Towers "fell", when some people did something, etc.

American attorney and commentator Ron Coleman said that "the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse trial are part of, and emblematic of, a very dark evil" and I'm inclined to agree about the woke prosecutors in America. These are generously and dangerously funded Soros foot soldiers. Something really bad is out there. Many of us are feeling the same thing I did right around Remembrance Day as I wrote about here.

Other people around the world are, of course, noticing these dark trends. They are noticing and writing about things that historically have not worked out very well for humans. There are dark vibes and bad feelings in the ether. Many of us are trying to express this serious thing that is making us nervous and disturbing our existential equilibrium even as we try to go about our daily business in as normal a way as possible. We are all struggling, trying to describe something that is so difficult to properly articulate because most of us have only read about evil and not personally battled it. But it's here now. It's all around us. It's hiding its fingerprint in full sight.

I hope Thanksgiving brings our American readers good things and good times with family and friends, surrounding one another with love and laughter. I wish you all a good week and prayers for strength to continue to battle against the darkness wherever you are. Whether we are taking baby steps or sprints toward the fire matters not. What matters is never giving up the fight.

North America:

Florida woman dies after an unsuccessful lawsuit to get Ivermectin. Meanwhile, elsewhere in America...

These evil psychos want your babies.

"If a 5 year old develops 'mild myocarditis,' there is a 50/50 chance they won't live to see their 15th birthday."

Is it all about the money?

The Covid disaster was brought to us by China and enabled by Western "leaders". Read the whole thing from Jeffrey Tucker here: "not in the whole history of humanity have we faced an order that everyone should stay separate from everyone else. This is a wild, new experiment in social management, under the guise of disease mitigation, under guise of virus control. And it didn't work, there's no evidence that had achieved anything in terms of mitigating the bad outcomes from the disease."

Good clip. A very good interview on Michael Malice's podcast with James Lindsay can be found here (worth your time). I forgot how I came to follow Mr. Lindsay on Twitter and then I was reminded on the podcast that he was one of the people responsible for the dog park rape "scholarly" articles. (Picture me laughing my head off at this, still...)

Sounds good to me.

As per Jesse Kelly: "America is not a serious country."

"Does it ever bother you, defending people you know are guilty?" That's one of the most common questions defence lawyers get from people who are unfamiliar with the job. The legendary Canadian lawyer Edward Greenspan had perhaps the best answer: "If I defended crimes, maybe it would – but I don't defend crimes. I only defend innocent people. Until they are found guilty, there are no other kinds of people for me to defend."

OMG this is SO good, so of course it will be ignored. "Covid has cost Canadians their freedom, it must be restored." (I'm not optimistic.)

Humans with disabilities have been crapped upon throughout the pandemic, and I don't see any evidence this will be changing anytime soon.

Big pharma and diabetes in America, an investigative report (ugh).

Revisiting the media coverage of the Rittenhouse trial.

This is totally normal.

I love this.

Israel and Jews:

My favourite Torah portion is about Jacob wrestling the Angel: "Sometimes the material world or our own materialistic tendencies can get in the way of our Divine consciousness or mission in life; we must then, like 'Jacob', struggle to reveal the Divinity that underlies the material world. At other times, the world can be used as a means to enhance Divine consciousness or fulfill our Divine mission."

I'm so terribly sad about this. May G-d avenge his murder.

Nothing to see here. By the way "there is no evidence" doesn't really mean anything. It means that it's either too early to say, or that there's no evidence yet because it hasn't been sufficiently studied. It does not mean "nothing to see here". It does not mean, we looked into this, did all the research and then found there's nothing to worry about, which is what they would like you to believe. And just a friendly reminder that Dr. Naomi Wolf was kicked off of Twitter for asking this very question.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Dumping on J.K. Rowling is in style.

Evidently, so are death threats.

Europe:

Celebrate cultural diversity in Italy. Please remind me why Italy "needs" Somali culture. And why England needs it also. Go ahead, I'll wait.

Nothing puts me in a worse mood than having to root for the French.

Barbarians:

What else can I say?

Evil, Disgusting, Barbaric, Murderous Communist China:

NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT OR TO SEE HERE. Go back to sleep everyone. Shove some ice cream into Joe Biden's mouth and all will be OK.

Humourless, Predatory, Pedophile Celebrating Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

These people are after your children and they hate you.

Student suspended for saying there are only two genders.

There is clearly many a pervert in Loudoun County. More perverts in education found by parents here. They are after your children. Behave accordingly.

Documents reveal kindergarteners are being forced to learn about transgenderism.

Human Grace:

Finally finding family.

"I can be your father in my heart."

"My father, my Superman."

