Image

Mark Steyn

Light at the End of the Tunnel?

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11929/light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition we had breaking news of the new Omicron variant, and the latest breakdown in the supply chain. Laura Perrins joined me to analyze the Great Migrations to the western world. We also mused on the geopolitical significance of a dancing cactus and the current ructions in the Solomon Islands. Our old friend John O'Sullivan was on hand to discern the happy ending in all of this, and Neil Oliver rounded out the show with some thoughts on the citizenry trapped in an abusive relationship with their governments.

Click below to view the full show:

>

~It's Black Friday at the Steyn Store, mainly because Thanksgiving happens to be our birthday. SteynOnline is now nineteen years old: We hung out our humble shingle on the Internet at Thanksgiving 2002, and we're thrilled we're still here, even as the livelier blogosphere of the early twenty-first century has been all but obliterated by the butt-numbingly boring one-size-fits-all control-freak social media cartel of Facetube-Yougram-Instatok. And to celebrate our survival, in honor of our nineteenth birthday, we're offering nineteen per cent off all Mark's books and CDs over at the Steyn Store.

By the time of our 83rd birthday that could prove a crippling business model, but for now we're all in: Just shop till you drop as you normally would, and the discount will be applied to your basket as you check out. But only through Monday!

~If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always a new episode of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles - right here later tonight, and on Sunday our monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

Tales for Our Time and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Christmas Carnage
  2. Thanksgiving in Wisconsin
  3. Over the River and Through the Woods...
  4. Nothing to See Here
  5. The Pop Star as Dictatorial Suck-Up

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image