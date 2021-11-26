Light at the End of the Tunnel?

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition we had breaking news of the new Omicron variant, and the latest breakdown in the supply chain. Laura Perrins joined me to analyze the Great Migrations to the western world. We also mused on the geopolitical significance of a dancing cactus and the current ructions in the Solomon Islands. Our old friend John O'Sullivan was on hand to discern the happy ending in all of this, and Neil Oliver rounded out the show with some thoughts on the citizenry trapped in an abusive relationship with their governments.

