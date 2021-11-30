From Lockdown to Lock-Up

Programming note: On Wednesday Mark will be conducting another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet, at 4pm Eastern/9pm GMT.

~On Tuesday, Mark sat in for Nigel Farage, while Nige was off to Mar-a-Lago for a special two-hour interview with Donald J Trump that airs Wednesday on GB News at 7pm London time.

On today's Farage, Mark did his best to cower before the Omicron variant as CovidWorld heads for the start of its third year, with Greece announcing plans to fine the unvaccinated and Austria plans to gaol them.

Also on the agenda were the Great Migrations, M Zemmour's entry into the French presidential race, Jussie Smollet's fake hate crime, and a conversation with Steyn's old BBC comrade, Radio Two's Paul Gambaccini, about having survived the attentions of Cressida Dick's corrupt Metropolitan Police - and his campaign to ensure that what happened to him and Leon Brittan and Fieldmarshal Lord Bramall and many others never happens again.

