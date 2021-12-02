Lighting Candles and Banishing Darkness

Hello everyone and welcome to the 2021 Chanukah edition of Laura's Links. Happy Chanukah to the Jewish people. May the light and holiness of the Chanukah candles bring blessings to the Jewish people and all of our friends. I know there are so very many of you among our readers here at SteynOnline, with the tone set my gracious host, the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him), and I thank you for that.

For me and my house, Chanukah is a time to meditate on banishing darkness, feeling the deep responsibility of Jewish peoplehood and gratitude – we are still here to tell the tale! It's a miracle! It's definitely something that I feel in my bones, but I have to hand it to the wonderful Daniel Greenfield, who taps deeply into generations of Jewish living to consistently and accurately articulate the pulse of the collective Jewish soul. I'd urge you to check out his Chanukah essays here, here, here and especially here (the last one is my favourite).

So amongst the latke-making and candles, I have been trying to banish the darkness, dark thoughts, and dark feelings because they still hover. If you take a listen to the replay of yesterday's Clubland Q&A, you'll hear him articulate "it" better than me. And what is "it"? He talks about the feeling, or perhaps we should call it the realization, that the life we knew – the life we grew up with – will not be returning. Again, I hate to feel this pessimistic, but Mark bats pretty close to 100% on these things. His record on being right about pessimistic predictions pretty much matches the rate at which American prosecutors ("justice") get their man/MAGA guy/Shaman/Conrad Black, so you can understand why I'm finding it hard to shake the dread.

But if I could make a wish on the Chanukah candles (that's not a thing, by the way, but if it were...) it would probably be that all the disgusting, repulsive, vapid, Nazi-like rhetoric and rage being directed at the "unvaccinated" would get to its rightful place – squarely on the murderous head of Chairman Xi and Communist China. I am so bloody sick of hearing about people (especially children) being described as vectors of disease.

I am repulsed by the venom being directed at innocent humans, whose only crimes are wanting bodily autonomy for themselves and their children, and that their bodies and lives not be held hostage to a medical intervention with questionable "success" and many risks because Chairman Xi lobbed his Bat Virus Biological Weapon into all of our countries, with the help of his cheerleading research goons like Dr. Fauci, a sociopathic megalomaniac who funded better enabling a bat virus to kill humans, and to make it as murderous ("gain of function") as possible. How did we get here? How do we get out of this? And how do we get that truly dangerous octogenarian ghoulish gnome out of office, off the American taxpayer's payroll and into prison where he belongs? Do we need to wait for his next "project" to strike?

My disabled son, himself a survivor of the Chairman Xi Bat Flu, unvaccinated as he is, is considered a vector of disease, a human that can contaminate others. In my wildest nightmares I never thought that seventy some odd years after the Holocaust, that anyone would see my son as dirty, as a disease funnel, undeserving of a full life and undeserving of liberty. But that's where we are right now and this communist-created, Western-enabled paradigm is so satisfying to so many sadistic, awful people and politicians out there that I can't picture the end of it. So many of the news stories I read pretty much scream "evil" right at me. Biblical-level evil, and that's probably why I'm still struggling to articulate what I'm feeling in my gut and what Mark has also tried to express, while trying not to let it overwhelm. Perhaps I need to add a new category into the links that focuses on the stories that make that point – maybe that will help me find the words to describe "it", and through that, find the strength to keep fighting "it".

Meanwhile, a few last thoughts: imagine thinking this makes the case for educators, I mean, this is really what these people think about parents. A repulsive reveal. Read the whole thing. Here, an Ontario politician with stones asks the right questions. Thoughts on the The New Scariant Variant, and why Africa is being punished: "It's hard not to see this as South Africa being punished for the fact that it has world-class scientists, doing some of the best Covid surveillance in the world, and is transparent about what they find.". Lastly, we are at war with dark forces, and one of the battles is definitely about reality. This is a great articulation of the problem: ""It's not about the right or left. It's about what's actually real. We're at a very dangerous point because a lot of people believe what is not real is real, and I don't know if we can solve that problem,".

I don't know either. Your thoughts on this and all else are most welcome in the comments.

North America:

Please explain to me why pharmacists feel entitled to override physicians' orders.

School closures = child abuse. And I think a lot of administrators and helpy people and bureaucrats actually get off on it.

The rot of The Swamp runs deep.

It's time to truly empower New York parents.

Canadian children will die of potentially curable brain cancer, but just SHUT UP AND LOCK DOWN, PEASANTS! This is the government of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his scowling, disgusting Minister of Health Christine Elliott. Choosing for children to die of brain cancer rather than ever admit their policies caused more harm than good. These are deeply evil people.

Elsewhere in Canada, in Premier Jason Kenney's Alberta, the Health Nazis raid a doctor's office and take confidential medical files because he had the nerve to grant medical exemptions (two) to the Special Magic Anti Wuhan Juice.

Also in Canada, the new lepers of Canada cannot get in-person medical treatment.

Canadian physician Jean Marc Benoit is keeping a close eye on adverse vaccine reactions, as is Dr. Ramin Farzaneh-Far in America.

They hate you and your children. This is how they show you who's boss.

I love you America, but this is out of control.

Candace Owens: '"Experts" told you if you complied with lockdowns, censorship, masks and vaccinations—life would return to normal. "Conspiracy theorists" told you Covid was never going to end, and governments would use it to usher in a totalitarian new world order. Who do you believe now?'

The American left in general and the Biden family specifically are corrupt and beholden to China beyond redemption. The Republican establishment are duds as well, although there are individuals showing some muscle at least. Not many, but some.

"It's time to get for kids to get back to normal." Such good and sensible advice. Will be promptly ignored and these physicians will likely get investigated and lose their licences.

Why is Toronto Public Health misrepresenting Covid data and avoiding substantive questions about myocarditis?

"Political correctness is toxic; wokeism is an insult to reason. Both seem to have found a home in Canada's largest school board."

Hello everyone in North America: calm the eff down everyone.

Mexico is freer than Canada.

Enes Kanter Freedom becomes a US citizen!

Israel and Jews:

When Israel breaks my heart, I feel shame. This is a repulsive, despicable and truly sickening episode in Israel's history and every single one of the sick pieces of human excrement that pimped out young women should be jailed for the rest of their lives. It honestly seems like something Electronic Intifadah would invent, but sadly, this is actually a true story.

Israel also sucks because it pioneered the digital vaccine passports. Another repugnant Israeli innovation that is despicable and unforgivable.

The solution? MORE BOOSTERS! More pharma! More, more and more forever to infinity!!!!

Jewish wisdom: "It would have been logical for him to become absorbed in his own pain, angry at the world. But Joseph did not become bitter. He remained sensitive to others and to his Divine mission in life."

And: "When confronted with temptation, it is tempting to convince ourselves that nobody will know about it, that it is technically justified, that succumbing to it is only a temporary setback and that we can later repent, and so on. In such moments, we too must "envision the image of Jacob," that is, remember that our actions are not merely the isolated deeds of individuals in isolated times and places. Our deeds have cosmic ramifications; they can harm or heal the entire world."

Happy Chanukah!

The Formerly Great Britain:

Calling them "grooming gangs" is part of the problem. How can people who use such innocuous-sounding terminology sleep at night when they know that they are simply making excuses for such evil.

Europe:

Nothing to see here. Just a bunch of professional athletes dropping dead, clutching their chests, collapsing on the sporting field after their vaccines. No big deal.

Germans gotta German! You definitely don't want any grubby, diseased and unvaccinated untermensches coming to the suicide clinic! State provided suicide services only to the clean!

Is Éric Zemmour raaaaaaaacist? Related. M. Zemmour is a big fan of Dooooooglas Murray! Likewise! And he says "Immigration is War". Indeed. That's a money quote. (MUST READ, so good, plus there's an interview between M. Zemmour and Spectator editor Freddy Gray who is very cute and speaks French).

Random:

If any of you, like me, lost their sense of smell and/or taste as a result of having the Xi Variant Because They Are All Xi Variants flu, then Raheem Kassam has some suggestions on how he got his taste groove back. It is a truly depressing feature of the Wuhan Flu and it still lingers, waxes and wanes for me, one year later.

Predatory, Child-Grooming, Child-Abusing, Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo, CRT and Trans:

They are after your children.

Academic in Canada, and member of a minority group, denied grants because of wrongthink.

Nothing is sacred to these people. Nothing. They will never leave you alone. There will be no 'live and let live'.

Nice life you got there, would be a shame if anything happened to it.

They hate you, they hate your children and are abusing them. And this is how they tell you they are untouchable.

Not fired. And now, think about how many people are being fired solely for wanting to preserve their bodily autonomy.

Today in Satan:

Horrible human, hater of the disabled, and infanticide advocate Peter Singer raking in the cash.

~

Evil China:

Nothing to see here.

Human Grace:

Rest in peace.

"This is the best day of my life, initially," Goldstein said. "Yeah, I wish it could happen a second time."

Dad's y'all!!!

Not a joke: "So an Arab and a Haredi Jew walk into a job interview..."

Just in time for Thanksgiving.

"How do you change bad behaviour at school?" How enlightened, how encouraging. I loved this story.

"It felt like coming home."

