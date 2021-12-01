Image

Mark Steyn

Courting Controversy

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-and-a-half of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on up-to-the-minute news - the abortion hearing at the Supreme Court - and old Steynian themes, such as heroic national narratives. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, including the dawn of the Irish Free State, and a musical tip of the hat to a Barbados lost to the Crown.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones Mark didn't get to in the days ahead.

As he mentioned, Laura's Links will be here tomorrow, and Mark will be on air with the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern.

