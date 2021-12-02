Image

Mark Steyn

Return of the Pre-Rudy New York

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11945/return-of-the-pre-rudy-new-york

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be hosting another Mark Steyn Show live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here.

~On Thursday, Mark sat in for Nigel Farage, while Nige was returning from his Mar-a-Lago extravaganza with Donald J Trump.

On tonight's show, Steyn yet again did his best to cower before the Omicron variant, but found the miserable Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree and the no-snogging-under-the-mistletoe edict rather more disturbing.

Rudy Guiliani joined him to discuss the great unraveling of New York, and Mike Batt of The Wombles (not Cary Katz of The Cockwombles) rounded out the show talking pints.

Click below to view the full hour:

If you're one of the many who'd rather have Steyn in non-visual formats, don't forget there are over fifty cracking capers in Tales for Our Time, with a new one starting this weekend. Oh, and if that Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree sounds a bit familiar...

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Where Justice Goes to Die
  2. Courting Controversy
  3. Light at the End of the Tunnel?
  4. From Lockdown to Lock-Up
  5. Send in the Clowns

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image