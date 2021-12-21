Image

Mark Steyn

Fang Fang Says Vax Vax

Snerdley & Steyn on WABC

If Eric Shagdwell can be penetrated by Fang Fang, there's no reason why you can't be penetrated by Vax Vax

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will in for Nigel Farage on GB News for a full hour at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern/8pm GMT. (US and Canadian viewers may find the midnight replay more convenient - that's 7pm Eastern.) We hope you'll swing by.

~On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. Topics included Eric Shagdwell's demand that the unvaccinated not be permitted to fly, and whether it's wise to leave your heart in San Francisco. Click below to listen:

~As to that Steyn Christmas album James mentioned, it will certainly pep you up over the holidays. Whether your tastes run to jingling sleighbells or civilizational collapse, there are plenty of other bargains among our Steynamite specials.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

