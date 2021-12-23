Sunday School in Drag

Hello again and welcome back to another duly stuffed edition of Laura's Links. I'm delighted to be here as we approach Christmas and would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our Christian readers around the world a very merry Christmas! I'm on record as being a big fan of Christmas. I like the lights, the songs, the spirit of the season – and, of course, the cookies – and would like to wish blessings of joy and goodness upon all those celebrating.

As for me and my house, this December we are "celebrating" our one year Covidversary. Yes, a year ago was when, amongst everything else, my entire family got the WuFlu. It was a particularly dark month because as each day passed, the health of our beloved friend Kathy Shaidle began to decline quite rapidly and dramatically, and days later she would leave us, her wonderful soul free of the body so ravaged and devastated with such vengeance by cancer. I can confirm, as we approach her Yartzheit, that it is most definitely not getting easier to be without her. But sometimes I can visualize her sending me an email with "Keep Living" or "Buck Up" or some other such Kathyesque exhortation as the subject line, so that's what I'm trying to do.

Unfortunately, living in Ontario under the current circumstances has just been devastating, in particular for my disabled son, which is heartbreaking. Here is a piece I just wrote – my first byline in Newsweek – in which I describe how these terrible Covid "rules" have affected the disabled. Believe me, it barely scratches the surface of what we have been going through. I am deeply indebted to Batya Ungar-Sargon for caring and for her excellent editing.

Here in Ontario in particular, there are still no signs of any exit ramp from the Covid tyranny and the Dougtatorship of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his ghoulish, wicked Minister of Health Christine Elliott. They literally are plunging us back into March 2020 and it's intolerable. We need to talk about the end game. How much longer can this insanity go on? It's especially enraging when there seems to be a pretty major narrative shift emerging from America. Over the past week, Tucker Carlson discussed how utterly disastrous Joe Biden's polling numbers are, especially among Hispanics, and how numbers that bad could cause the destruction of the Democrat party (one can hope).

Simultaneously, we have heard the Krazy American Kook TV Dr. Wen all of the sudden say cloth masks are just face decorations, then several highly vaccinated, boosted, high profile Democrat politicians all declared publicly that despite their soooooooper dooooooper multiple doses of the Magic Juice they got the WuFlu but they are OK! The wording of their announcements was pretty much word for word the same: They did all the right things, blah blah, vax booster booster blah blah! It is astonishing how much morality has been embedded in this illness and the virtues of those working most hard to prevent getting infected. I first felt ashamed to discuss our family's illness. But virus is gonna virus.

A bunch of American companies are now rejecting the Biden vaccine mandates. And Omicron is proving to be basically as deadly as a common cold, meaning... the pandemic is basically coming to an end. YAY.

It seems to me that because Biden promised Unicorn Farts and a Chicken in Every Pot with respect to Covid, and now that there are a gazillion Omicron Chairman Xi cases a day, and Biden's popularity is in the pooper, the Democrat machine is changing course. The memos have gone out and the mainstream media is turning a little. There is a pivot in the air. Everyone has their marching orders.

However, the fact (and it is a fact) that Omicron is not so lethal, and the fact that this godforsaken Chinese-made biological weapon plague is finally wearing itself out (read: endemic), is considered nothing to celebrate in Canada. Our pathetic, disgusting "leaders" really seem to want things to be worse and to continue our agony so we are stuck in March 2020 forever.

To our great shame as humans, we have allowed our societies to become places where people die of broken hearts. The end is not medical, it's political. And it needs to happen yesterday.

OK, I've ranted and raved quite enough for now!

I'll leave you with two positive things.

First, I'm glad to be gaining a few more minutes of daylight each day now that the darkest day of the year has passed. That's gotta count for something.

Secondly: I love this lady (NSFW). I can't tell if this is a new video or the one that she did before, but who cares. She's awesome. You're welcome.

Merry Christmas, and see you in the comments.

~

North America:

America is a weak, unserious country which has abandoned its allies. Don't take my word for it. Take China's: "Chinese Media Figure Wang Zaixi on Taiwan-China Tensions: If a War Breaks Out, Taiwan Stands No Chance; America Cannot Be Counted On."

Nothing to see here.

Repulsive American thugs in mayoral robes: "Your time is up." (Has she ever said this to the murderous gang-bangers in Chicago? Asking for a friend.)

This was a truly fantastic hire by the Washington, DC public school system. Background story here.

If I were an American, I would be well and truly terrified about the FBI.

"Omicron panic and liberal hysteria."

Chinese penetration, continued: Harvard University edition.

Good.

This is really terrible, disgusting stuff. Good on Revolver for pursuing this story. This is well beyond Banana Republic stuff. The level of corruption in America right now is truly breathtaking and terrifying.

~

Israel and Jews:

Rest in Peace.

"The Montreal diamond dealer who captured notorious Nazi war criminals writes his new chapter." Joe O'Connor of Canada's National Post is a tremendous feature writer. His profiles are just lovely.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

A forty-four year old autistic man was treated worse than an animal and locked away for decades in solitary isolation. For some reason, the name of the hospital is being withheld. What a disgusting, sickening story. Absolutely heartbreaking. What kind of wretched society allows this to happen and leaves the abusers unpunished?

Nothing to see here: Nothing to worry about: "Lancet editor who published letter slamming Covid lab leak theory as 'conspiracy' admits he knew about lead author's links to Chinese lab at centre of cover-up for a YEAR before acknowledging conflict of interests."

NORTHWICH WOMAN (I mean really, who amongst us hasn't???)

~

Covid:

"Biden's Twitter doctor army turns on him."

"The CDC's flawed case for masking in schools."

"Many smart, caring parents are waiting for more data before allowing their children to receive vaccines for a disease with close to zero chance of mortality..."

Woman says vaccinated dad was saved by Ivermectin, doctors tried to get her to sign a DNR order.

This thread is about the emails between the evil gnome Fauci and his minions as they slandered the doctors behind the Great Barrington Declaration. Wicked, evil and disgusting stuff. We have all been played.

Pity the children.

Nothing to see here: Johnson and Johnson vaccine and blood clots.

This is unbelievable: 29 experiment subjects makes this safe? What the actual fresh hell is going on here?

~

Europe:

What could possibly go wrong?

"It's weird that in Finland there's most anti-semitism in the places where there aren't really any Jews." Yah, really weird, that.

"Will Zemmour Bring a Right-Wing Revolution in France?"

~

Kook, Grooming, Predatory, Child Abusing Left and Trans:

To paraphrase the Great Prophet Mark Steyn himself: When the mullahs nuke us, we'll still be talking about how unfair Texas' abortion law is to transgendered Texans. RELATED.

"Student debt is VIOLENCE."

"Why trans activists can't beat J.K. Rowling."

Grooming: "No biggie, just a church hosting drag queen prayer time for children."

Seems nice.

So sad.

Elon Musk did the Babylon Bee podcast. There's a lot of great quotes from it floating around now.

~

Random LOL:

This thread made me laugh so hard: "To All My 70s and 80s babies what's missing?"

~

Human and Canine Grace:

Good doggy.

"Having a Jewish baby in Palestine."

"She's beautiful...she reminds me of my mom."

"Sydney truly personifies what it is to be a hero.."

Nurse adopts patient's pet so he can keep seeing him while in hospital.

