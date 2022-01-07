Image

Mark Steyn

Christmas in the Covid Lock-Up

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12034/christmas-in-the-covid-lock-up

Programming note: Next week The Mark Steyn Show will air every weeknight on GB News, starting on Monday at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern.

On the Friday edition Mark led off with the world's Number One tennis player currently languishing in a Melbourne detention facility. James MacPherson joined him from Down Under to ponder that one.

Next came Dr Robert Malone, a respected immunologist until the Covid commissars decided he was going rogue, and we rounded out the show with Martin Bell, "The Man in the White Suit", with some thoughts on monarchy, the Balkans and more.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us over the weekend for various diversions, including Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date and Steyn's Song of the Week. The latter is a special feature of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

