A Political Stunt for Covid Rubes

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark started with the political underpinnings of the Novak Djokovic detention, with Nina Markovic Khaze joining him from Sydney. Later, his fellow Torontonian Debra Soh, having survived another attempt to cancel her by the woketalitarians, swung by to discuss a couple of telling vignettes from the onward march of Big Trans. To round out the show, Steyn talked to Cory Zue, a Massachusetts Democrat working in public health in South Africa ...and not your typical anti-vaxxer. All that, plus your comments and questions in real time.

Click below to view the full show:

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

