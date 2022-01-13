Weakness Is a Provocation

Programming note: Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on radio - with no pictures of Mark or anything else - from anywhere in the world right here.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with MI5's alert that a Chinese agent had been running around the British Parliament and "funding" certain MPs. Afterwards Michael Cole joined him to assess HM The Queen's very public humiliation of her supposedly favorite son, and Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse returned to the show to discuss yet more ongoing failures in a corrupt state's treatment of "grooming gang" victims.

Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.