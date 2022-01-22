Image

Mark Steyn

Conspiracy or Groupthink?

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week; on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins at 8pm GMT on GB News.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe on the demographic transformation of America, the firing of health care workers at a time of pandemic, the conspiracy theories that are no longer theoretical, abortion regimes here and there, and many other topics. There's also a song for the looming and/or canceled Australia Day and a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show. As Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber James Laurie enthused of the latter:

Great Hundred Years Ago Show. Fresh facts, most relatable to the present.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. But we do thank members for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones Mark didn't get to in the days ahead.

Thank you for all your kind comments about The Mark Steyn Club and such features as Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A. All are special productions for the Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member but are minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift for your loved one.

